Desrosiers agreed to terms on a one-year, $715,000 deal with Dallas on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

While Desrosiers figures to spent the majority of the upcoming campaign in the minors, the two-way contract will allow him to be brought up to the Stars should Ben Bishop (lower body) or Anton Khudobin suffer an injury during the season. The 22-year-old Desrosiers figures to compete with Colton Point for the starting job with AHL Texas.