Faksa (undisclosed) will again be out of the lineup versus the Lightning for Game 6 on Monday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Faksa has already missed seven straight contests as a result of his undisclosed injury and will now remain on the shelf for Game 6. Even before getting hurt, the Czech center managed a mere one assist in his last six contests and likely wouldn't have offered much in terms of fantasy value if healthy.