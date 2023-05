Faksa logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and 10 PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken in Game 6.

Faksa has points in consecutive games for the first time since early February. He helped out on a Joel Kiviranta tally in the third period Saturday. Faksa is at three points, 10 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-4 rating through 12 playoff contests as a fixture on the Stars' fourth line.