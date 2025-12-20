Faksa notched two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Faksa has four helpers over his last five games. The 31-year-old helped out on goals by linemates Oskar Back (shorthanded) and Adam Erne. Faksa remains a quality defensive center, but any bursts of offense are likely to remain fairly short and sporadic. He's at 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) with 18 shots on net, 43 hits, 26 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 35 outings this season.