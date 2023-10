Faksa (upper body) did not suffer a concussion in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Avalanche, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Faksa is still healing after needing stitches following a hit by Nate Clurman. Expect the Stars to be cautious with Faksa -- he may not play in the team's last two preseason games, but he still has a decent chance to be available for Opening Night versus the Blues.