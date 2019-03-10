Stars' Radek Faksa: Back in fold Saturday
Faksa (neck) is in the lineup for Saturday's home game against Chicago, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Faksa will return to playing a top-six role following a one-game absence due to a neck injury. The 25-year-old has put up 24 points in 66 games, after posting consecutive 33-point campaigns the past two seasons.
