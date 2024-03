Faksa notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Faksa has three goals and an assist over seven games in March. It's the third time this season he's had at least four points in a month. The 30-year-old shouldn't be counted on for offense in a fourth-line role. He's produced 15 points, 56 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-1 rating through 61 appearances.