Faksa set up Roope Hintz on the Stars' second goal of the game. The 28-year-old Faksa has just two points in 10 contests in April, but both have come while shorthanded. The Czech center is up to 17 points, 77 shots on net, 118 hits, 62 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 71 appearances this season.