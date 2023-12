Faksa scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Faksa has a goal and an assist over his last three games, starting December in solid form. The 29-year-old center has doubled his point total for the year in that span -- he's at two goals and two assists through 20 contests. Faksa has added 16 shots on net, 10 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while averaging just 13:04 of ice time per game on the fourth line, his lowest mark since his rookie year.