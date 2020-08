Faksa posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Faksa had the secondary helper on Alexander Radulov's first of two goals in the game. The 26-year-old Faksa also skated 17:20 in the contest, the second-highest ice time of all Stars forwards. Head coach Rick Bowness uses Faksa's line with Blake Comeau and Andrew Cogliano as a shutdown unit, leading to slightly elevated ice time. Faksa has three points and 19 hits in 10 postseason outings.