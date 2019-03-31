Stars' Radek Faksa: Banks assist
Faksa posted an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.
With four points in his last four games, Faksa is heating up right at the end of the season. He has 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 78 appearances this year, along with 101 hits and 112 shots. Should he etch his name on the scoresheet again, it would give him a third consecutive 30-point campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...