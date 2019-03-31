Faksa posted an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

With four points in his last four games, Faksa is heating up right at the end of the season. He has 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 78 appearances this year, along with 101 hits and 112 shots. Should he etch his name on the scoresheet again, it would give him a third consecutive 30-point campaign.