Stars' Radek Faksa: Chance to play Friday
Faksa (lower body) will see how his body reacts to Friday's morning skate before deciding whether he will be available against the Islanders, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Despite logging a mere 8:30 of ice time before an injury forced him out, Faksa managed to tally a goal and an assist versus Buffalo on Saturday. If the center is cleared to return, it would be after just a one-game absence. There is one spot available in the game-day lineup that will go to one of Faksa, Tyler Pitlick (undisclosed), Brett Ritchie (lower body) or, in the event none of them is cleared, a player recalled from the AHL Texas.
