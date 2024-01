Faksa notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Faksa helped out on a Jason Robertson tally in the second period. The assist was Faksa's fourth point over the last eight contests, which constitutes an improvement from the fourth-liner. He's at 10 points, 34 shots on net, 29 hits and 20 blocked shots through 39 outings overall, so he's likely not doing enough anywhere to help much in fantasy.