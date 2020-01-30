Stars' Radek Faksa: Collects apple
Faksa posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The Czech center had the lone helper on the first of two Alexander Radulov goals in the game. Faksa was limited to seven appearances in January. He had a goal, two helpers, 14 hits and 12 PIM in that span. For the season, the 26-year-old has 17 points, 81 shots, 64 hits and 32 PIM through 47 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.