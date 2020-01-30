Faksa posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Czech center had the lone helper on the first of two Alexander Radulov goals in the game. Faksa was limited to seven appearances in January. He had a goal, two helpers, 14 hits and 12 PIM in that span. For the season, the 26-year-old has 17 points, 81 shots, 64 hits and 32 PIM through 47 outings.