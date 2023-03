Faksa earned an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Faksa has been modestly productive with four goals and two assists through 13 games in March. The 29-year-old typically doesn't approach even 0.5 points per game -- he's at 18 points through 73 contests this season. The Czech center has added 82 shots on net, 80 hits, 68 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-8 rating as a fixture in the Stars' bottom six.