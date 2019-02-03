Stars' Radek Faksa: Collects two apples
Faksa dished out a pair of assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over Nashville.
It was Faksa's first multi-point performance of the 2019 calendar year. The Czech center has 11 assists and 19 points this season as he pushes towards his third straight 30-point campaign.
