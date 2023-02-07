Faksa provided an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Faksa set up a Nils Lundkvist tally in the first period. With three goals and a helper over his last seven games, this has been one of Faksa's best stretches of the season. The 29-year-old defensive center is at 11 points, 50 shots on net, 61 hits, 49 blocked shots, a plus-5 rating and 27 PIM through 52 contests overall. Barring a more significant spike in offense, he doesn't offer much for fantasy managers.