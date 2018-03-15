Stars' Radek Faksa: Converts on lone shot
Faksa changed the angle on a Greg Pateryn slap shot for his 14th goal of the season Wednesday. Still, the Stars lost to the Maple Leafs in overtime, 6-5.
We haven't heard much praise for Faksa in fantasy circles this season, but that shouldn't be the case. He's quietly amassed 14 goals and 15 assists to complement a plus-22 rating through 68 games, plus he's been an integral part of a Dallas penalty kill that ranks ninth in the league at 82.4 percent. Faksa should hit 200 career games by the time the season's over; he's progressing at a steady clip, so consider eyeing him in the late rounds of fantasy drafts in the fall.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...