Faksa changed the angle on a Greg Pateryn slap shot for his 14th goal of the season Wednesday. Still, the Stars lost to the Maple Leafs in overtime, 6-5.

We haven't heard much praise for Faksa in fantasy circles this season, but that shouldn't be the case. He's quietly amassed 14 goals and 15 assists to complement a plus-22 rating through 68 games, plus he's been an integral part of a Dallas penalty kill that ranks ninth in the league at 82.4 percent. Faksa should hit 200 career games by the time the season's over; he's progressing at a steady clip, so consider eyeing him in the late rounds of fantasy drafts in the fall.