Faksa notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Faksa set up Mark Pysyk's tally in the third period to cut the Blackhawks' lead to 3-2. The 27-year-old Faksa has produced a mere three points in his last 19 outings, a brutally cold run late in the year for the all-situations center. He has 14 points, 93 shots, 97 hits and a minus-13 rating through 54 games overall.