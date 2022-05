Faksa (upper body) left Sunday's Game 7 versus the Flames with an upper-body injury and did not return to the contest.

Faksa was hurt in the second period and didn't play in the third or overtime. He won't miss any time this season, as the Stars' 3-2 overtime loss ended their season. More information may be available on his injury when the Stars complete their exit interviews for the year, which will likely be some time this week.