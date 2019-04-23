Faksa supplied an assist, four hits and two shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win against the Predators in Game 6.

Faksa entered the contest without a point in his last seven appearances dating back to the regular season. The third-line center managed 30 points in 81 regular-season games, but he's struggled to make an impact on the scoresheet in the postseason. He had five points in 13 outings in his only other playoff experience in 2016.

