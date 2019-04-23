Stars' Radek Faksa: Dishes helper
Faksa supplied an assist, four hits and two shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win against the Predators in Game 6.
Faksa entered the contest without a point in his last seven appearances dating back to the regular season. The third-line center managed 30 points in 81 regular-season games, but he's struggled to make an impact on the scoresheet in the postseason. He had five points in 13 outings in his only other playoff experience in 2016.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...