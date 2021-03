Faksa posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Faksa set up Andrew Cogliano for a first-period tally. The assist was Faksa's fourth point in the last five games. The Czech center is on simmer lately, but his season numbers see him at only eight points in 23 contests. He's added 45 hits, 34 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in a middle-six role.