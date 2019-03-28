Stars' Radek Faksa: Dishes helper
Faksa posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
He has accumulated three goals and one helper in his last eight appearances, giving him 28 points in 76 games for the season. Faksa is unlikely to match the 33 points he recorded in each of the last two seasons, barring an unexpected surge in production over the last five games of the year.
