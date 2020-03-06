Faksa finished Thursday's 2-0 loss to Nashville with no points and two hits.

Faksa is pointless in his last seven games and has only found the scoresheet four times in 18 games back since missing three due to injury. He spent 3:27 in power-play situations but came away empty-handed and remains stuck on three power-play points for the season. Faksa and the Stars get another shot at the Predators on Saturday, and that game will come at home.