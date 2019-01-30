Faksa recorded a goal and an assist in the first nine games of January.

Faksa posted 15 points over the first 40 games of the season, so this is a slight slump to start the year. It's even more troubling since he's still finding top-line minutes often including substantial time on the power play. Faksa's now on pace for 28 points this year, which is a downgrade after compiling 33 points in each of the previous two seasons.