Stars' Radek Faksa: Doesn't start 2019 well
Faksa recorded a goal and an assist in the first nine games of January.
Faksa posted 15 points over the first 40 games of the season, so this is a slight slump to start the year. It's even more troubling since he's still finding top-line minutes often including substantial time on the power play. Faksa's now on pace for 28 points this year, which is a downgrade after compiling 33 points in each of the previous two seasons.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...