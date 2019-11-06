Stars' Radek Faksa: Doubles season goal total
Faksa scored twice on a team-leading seven shots and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Colorado.
Faksa had entered the night with just two goals in his first 16 games but managed to double that total halfway through Tuesday's contest. He scored what proved to be the game-winning goal six minutes into the first period, then added a power-play goal midway through the second stanza. The 25-year-old averaged about 15 goals and 32 points over the past three seasons but doesn't carry a ton of offensive upside.
