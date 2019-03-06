Faksa (neck) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Avalanche, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's safe to assume Faksa will miss Thursday's contest, but we'll circle back if anything changes on that front. Either way, the 25-year-old pivot has only totaled 24 points in 66 games this campaign, so most fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability.