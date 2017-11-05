Faksa (lower body) is unlikely to suit up Monday night against the Jets, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The 23-year-old forward sustained the injury during Saturday's victory against Buffalo. While he hasn't officially been ruled out, all signs point to him being absent for Dallas' next game. Faksa's next chance to return would be Friday against the Islanders.

