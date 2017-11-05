Stars' Radek Faksa: Doubtful for Monday's contest
Faksa (lower body) is unlikely to suit up Monday night against the Jets, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The 23-year-old forward sustained the injury during Saturday's victory against Buffalo. While he hasn't officially been ruled out, all signs point to him being absent for Dallas' next game. Faksa's next chance to return would be Friday against the Islanders.
More News
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Finishes Saturday with two points, injury•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Extends point streak with multi-assist effort•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Scores first two points•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Re-signs with Stars to three-year deal•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Scores 10th goal of campaign•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...