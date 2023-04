Faksa logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild in Game 3.

Faksa snapped a five-game point drought with his helper on a Luke Glendening tally. Through three playoff outings, Faksa has added two shots on net, eight hits and a blocked shots while playing in a fourth-line role. He plays mainly in a defensive role, so he shouldn't be expected to put up many points in the postseason.