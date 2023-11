Faksa posted an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Faksa returned from a four-game absence with an upper-body injury and logged 14:40 of ice time. He also earned his first point of the season, a helper on Craig Smith's second-period equalizer. Faksa has five shots on net, 11 blocked shots and six hits through eight contests while continuing in his usual role as the Stars' fourth-line center and top defensive forward.