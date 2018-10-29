Faksa tallied his second goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Red Wings.

Snapping a five-game point drought, Faksa fashioned a third-period goal that had given the Stars a fleeting moment of hope for a rally before the Wings deposited an insurance marker into the empty net. The Czech forward is a serviceable middle-six contributor, but he specializes on the penalty kill and there's been no power-play action for Faksa.