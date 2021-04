Faksa scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Faksa got the Stars on the board with his second-period tally, snapping an eight-game point drought. The 27-year-old forward has six goals, seven assists, 83 shots on net, 86 hits and a minus-7 rating in 45 contests as a defensive forward. Faksa brings some grit and all-situations usage, but he's not a big enough scoring threat to roster in most fantasy formats.