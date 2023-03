Faksa provided a goal in Dallas' 6-5 overtime win over Calgary on Saturday.

Faksa found the back of the net early in the first period to extend Dallas' lead to 2-0. That snapped his four-game scoring drought, though just before that slump, Faksa contributed three goals over three contests from March 4-9. The 29-year-old has 11 goals and 17 points in 70 outings in 2022-23.