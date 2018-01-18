Stars' Radek Faksa: Ends goal drought
Faksa netted a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Red Wings.
Faksa went 19 games without a goal and it was his first point since a trio of assists on Dec. 31. Growing pains are expected for the young forward, but Faksa is on his way to surpass his point total from last season (33). His inconsistent play makes him hard to trust outside of deep leagues.
