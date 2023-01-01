Faksa picked up an assist, blocked two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Faksa helped out on Fredrik Olofsson's first NHL tally at 10:45 of the second period. The assist was Faksa's first point since Dec. 4 -- he went 12 games without getting on the scoresheet. During the slump, he went minus-3 with 15 blocked shots, 12 hits, 12 shots on goal and six PIM. The 28-year-old remains more of a defensive forward in a bottom-six role. He's at seven points, 29 shots on net, 34 hits, 33 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 38 appearances.