Faksa (undisclosed) left Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Golden Knights, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Faksa was injured late in the third period. The 30-year-old has occupied a fourth-line role, and if he can't play Saturday in Game 3, expect Craig Smith to enter the lineup while Sam Steel would take over center duties full-time.