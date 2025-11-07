Faksa (undisclosed) is good to play Thursday versus Anaheim, per Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars.

Faksa didn't play in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout victory over Edmonton because of his injury. He's set to play on the fourth line alongside Adam Erne and Colin Blackwell in his return. Capobianco, who was in the lineup Tuesday as the team's seventh defenseman, is set to be a healthy scratch against the Ducks, as Dallas shifts back to a more traditional split of 12 forwards and six blueliners.