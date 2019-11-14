Stars' Radek Faksa: Extends point streak to four games
Faksa registered an assist and four PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Faksa left his modest point streak on the line late in the game before setting up an empty-net goal by Joe Pavelski. The helper gave Faksa five points during his four-game run, and eight points in 19 contests overall.
