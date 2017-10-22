Faksa extended his point streak to three games Saturday, racking up a pair of helpers in a win over Carolina.

Faksa may be skating on the fourth line, but he's proving to be a solid depth scorer for the Stars. He broke out for 12 goals and 33 points last season and should be in for another successful campaign this time around. The 23-year-old doesn't play on the power play, but he's one of the better bottom-six scorers in the league and is worth owning in most deep leagues.