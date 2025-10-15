Faksa scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Faksa earned his first point of the season with an empty-netter at 18:18 of the third period. The 31-year-old is in his second stint with the Stars after a one-year diversion in St. Louis. So far, Faksa has a goal, one shot, four hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while filling a fourth-line role. He may see more ice time if Matt Duchene (upper body) misses time after sustaining an injury Tuesday.