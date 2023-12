Faksa notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Faksa had been helped scoreless with a minus-2 rating over the last seven contests. The 29-year-old snapped the drought by setting up linemate Sam Steel's goal in the third period. As a fourth-line center, Faksa's not expected to put up much offense, but three points over 18 outings is a bit light even for his defensive role. He's added 15 blocked shots, 15 shots on net and a minus-1 rating this season.