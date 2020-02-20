Stars' Radek Faksa: Finds net on power play
Faksa scored a power-play goal on three shots and had three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
Faksa shelved a backhander from in tight to give the Stars a 2-1 lead with 3:59 left in the second period. It was his first tally with the man advantage, snapping a 14-game drought in that category. The 26-year-old has provoided 11 goals and 20 points in 57 games while filling a bottom-six role for the Stars.
