Faksa scored a power-play goal on three shots and had three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Faksa shelved a backhander from in tight to give the Stars a 2-1 lead with 3:59 left in the second period. It was his first tally with the man advantage, snapping a 14-game drought in that category. The 26-year-old has provoided 11 goals and 20 points in 57 games while filling a bottom-six role for the Stars.