Faksa scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Faksa stretched the Stars' lead to 3-0 in the first period and his goal was the game-winner. He's scored in two of three games in March after being limited to one assist over 12 outings in February. The defensive forward has 13 points, 51 shots on net, 72 hits, 36 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 57 contests in a fourth-line role this season.