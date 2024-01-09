Faksa scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Faksa was scratched three times over the previous nine games, and he went without a point in his six appearances in that span. The 29-year-old is usually a fourth-line fixture in the lineup, but the Stars are trying to make sure their fourth-line options all rotate in and out of the lineup while the team's forwards are healthy. Faksa is up to three goals, seven points (three shorthanded), 27 shots on net, 18 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 32 appearances this season. With an unstable spot in the lineup, he's not a fantasy option.