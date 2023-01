Faksa scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Faksa snapped a goal drought dating back to Nov. 23 with his first point in his last eight outings. During the goal-scoring dry spell, he managed just two assists in 25 contests. The 29-year-old forward has seen reduced ice time and a fourth-line role throughout the season, producing eight points, 41 shots on net, 49 hits, 45 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 46 games overall.