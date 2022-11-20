Faksa scored a goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Jamie Benn did most of the work to get into the zone, then found Tyler Seguin, who set up Faksa for the Stars' first goal. With two goals and a helper in the last three games, Faksa is warming up after a cold start to the season. The 28-year-old center has four points, 10 shots, 16 hits, 10 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating in 18 contests. While his uptick in offense is nice, he's still seeing just fourth-line usage, so it's not likely to last.