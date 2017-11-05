Faksa (lower body) had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.

The 23-year-old center appeared to be injured during an after-whistle scrum, but was able to post a two-point night before the incident. Fantasy owners will have to wait for updates on the injury, but Faksa has been a streaky producer offensively with all of his production coming in four of the first 14 games, so he's hard to trust in terms of fantasy production outside of deeper leagues.