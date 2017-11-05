Stars' Radek Faksa: Finishes Saturday with two points, injury
Faksa (lower body) had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.
The 23-year-old center appeared to be injured during an after-whistle scrum, but was able to post a two-point night before the incident. Fantasy owners will have to wait for updates on the injury, but Faksa has been a streaky producer offensively with all of his production coming in four of the first 14 games, so he's hard to trust in terms of fantasy production outside of deeper leagues.
More News
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Extends point streak with multi-assist effort•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Scores first two points•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Re-signs with Stars to three-year deal•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Scores 10th goal of campaign•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Will suit up against Leafs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...