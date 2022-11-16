Faksa scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Faksa's first goal of the year came on a shorthanded breakaway. It was a clutch tally, as it helped the Stars salvage a standings point from a game in which they blew a lead. The 28-year-old has done virtually nothing on offense this year, collecting two points, nine shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 16 contests. He's added 14 hits, nine blocked shots and eight PIM, providing some physicality from a fourth-line role. His tally snapped an 11-game point drought.