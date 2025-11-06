Faksa (undisclosed) is a game-time decision against Anaheim on Thursday.

Faksa missed Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Edmonton. He has a goal and four points in 12 appearances this season. Roope Hintz (undisclosed) is also regarded as a game-time call Thursday, so Dallas has multiple question marks. If Faksa and Hintz can't play, then the Stars are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which would result in Kyle Capobianco remaining in the lineup for a second straight game.