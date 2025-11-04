Faksa (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's home matchup against the Oilers, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

It's not clear when Faksa got nicked up, as he was right below his average ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Florida. The 33-year-old picked up three hits in 11:55 of game action in that contest. If Faksa can't suit up Tuesday, then Dallas might have to run with 11 forwards and seven blueliners, unless the team brings someone up from the minors on short notice to fill the potential void up front.